Carol Fox Buckohr Mathias
80, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with her Precious Savior Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Hennis Care Centre in Bolivar. Born January 5, 1940 in Pennsville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Dean D. and Alice R. (Heskett) Dougan. She was a 1960 graduate of Tusky Valley High School; and retired in 1999 from the Tuscarawas County Child Support Enforcement Agency after 26 years and 10 months where she worked as a Paternity Investigator. She was a charter member of the Bolivar Wesleyan Church, a member of the Tuscarawas County Mineral City Senior Center and a member for over 40 years of the Bolivar Ladies Bingo Club. Carol loved reading, sewing, camping, playing cards, bingo and family genealogy.
She is survived by her husband, Glenn Mathias whom she married February 14, 2004. Also surviving are a son, Stanley Neal (Tammy) Fox of Coshocton; and one stepson, Gary Clifford (Eve) Mathias of Barberton; 11 grandchildren: Amanda (Clint) Walker, Neal (Katie) Fox, Lauren (Davey) Rowe, Riah, Jay, Noel, Levi, Jason, Jazmin, A. J. and Kalle Fox; three great grandchildren: Ava and Ryan Walker and Timothy Fox; four step grandchildren and eight step great-grandchildren; a sister and three brothers: Diana L. (Bill) Culler of Bolivar, Roger D. Dougan of Ocala, Fla., James A. (Rita) Dougan of New Philadelphia and Joseph B. (Diana) Dougan of Bolivar; special family members: Mary Jane Mathias of New Philadelphia, Vera (Larry) Patton of California, Janet (Bill) Avon of Strasburg, Ellie MacNealy Phillips of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, David "Freddie" Buckohr; and a sister, Beverly Ann Dougan; a stepson, Larry Michael Mathias; and a brother-in-law, Edwin Mathias.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bolivar Wesleyan Church in Bolivar. Pastor Aaron Rae will officiate and burial will follow in Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar; and one hour prior to services at the church on Monday. In loving memory of Carol, donations may be made to the Bolivar Wesleyan Church at P.O. Box 435 Bolivar, Ohio 44612. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.
