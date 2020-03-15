|
Rev. Dr. Carey E. Sloan III
age 79, of Bolivar, passed away Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born March 30, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia to Carey and Mildred (Jones) Sloan, Jr. Carey "Dutch" grew up in Greensboro, North Carolina. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Duke University in 1962, where he was the Drum Major for the Marching Band. He received his Bachelor in Divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary in 1965 and his Doctor of Ministry in 1984 from the Ecumenical Theological Center in Detroit, Michigan. His doctoral dissertation was on "Humor in the Church". Rev. Sloan served churches in North Carolina and Kentucky, where the governor commissioned him a "Kentucky Colonel". He retired in 2007 after 31 years as rector of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Canton. Dutch enjoyed gardening, reading, writing, and time spent with his wife, horses, cats, and dogs. He always looked forward to visits from his children and grandchildren, cooking breakfast, making his famous omelets for them, and going for golf cart rides on the farm. Dutch touched many in and out of the church through his humor, sermons, and compassionate devotion to the Lord. He was known for his humor and fondness of jokes. These were tools he used to get people to laugh while drawing them closer to God. He believed "The end of a belly laugh is when you are closest to God".
He is survived by his wife, Katherine; daughter and son-in-law, Rosy and Will Farrell of Matthews, North Carolina; son and daughter-in-law, Carey "CW" and Stacey Sloan of Greenville, North Carolina; grandchildren: Sydney, William, and Courtney Farrell, Kaley, Payton and Chelsea Sloan; sister-in-law, Mary (Bob) Lee of Malvern; niece, Betsy (Nick) Singer; nephew, Andrew (Karlotta) Postlethwait; and five great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date in St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Canton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are requested to St. Mark's Episcopal Church of Canton, Trinity Episcopal Church of New Philadelphia or a . "Well done good and faithful servant."
