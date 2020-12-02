1/1
CARL F. WANNER
1931 - 2020
Carl F. Wanner

Age 89, of Magnolia, passed away Wed., Nov. 25, 2020. Born Aug. 15, 1931, in Canton, a son of the late Karl and Azalia (Finefrock) Wanner. Carl was a Magnolia resident most of his life except for some time moving to different areas of the country while working for the McDonnell-Douglas Aircraft Co. for nine years. He also worked for a number of Aerospace Missile contractors. Carl returned to Magnolia in 1972 where he worked for the Magnolia Water Dept., C & D Aircraft, the Magnolia Airport, and had been Property Manager for the Great Trail Campground. He was a 1949 graduate of Magnolia High School where he lettered in several sports and played on the state champion football team. Carl served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict and was a member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, A.A.R.P., and the Isaac L. Kinney American Legion Post #244 in East Sparta.

Preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Wanner; his daughter, Jacqueline Wanner; his great-granddaughter, Brooklyn Hormell; his sisters: Lucille Rini, Irene Linder, and Margaret Klotz; and his brother, William Wanner. Survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Carol and John Hormell; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Susan Wanner, and Daniel and Terri Wanner. Five grandchildren: Adam (Christina) Hormell, Corey (Lyndsi) Hormell, Amanda (Brock Steed) Wanner, Jordan (Samantha) Wanner and Ali Wanner and her fiancé, Samuel Fell; and four great grandchildren.

A private Memorial Service will be held in Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church with Pastor Scott Anderson officiating. There will be no calling hours. Interment in Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carl's memory may be made to Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 40, Sandyville, OH 44671. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330)866-9425

Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
