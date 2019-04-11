Carl Henry Mani



died on April 9, 2019 at the age of 88 years, after a lengthy illness in Columbus, Ohio. He was born on August 7, 1930 in Dalton, Ohio, to Christian and Clara Bell (Kampf) Mani. Carl worked most of his life having jobs as a cheese maker at Ladrach and Brewster Cheese Houses. He also worked for Belden Brick, Goshen Dairy and Owens Illinois. He also did seasonal work for farmers around the Sugarcreek area and near the end of his life mowing and doing yard work around the homes of family and friends. He was an avid golfer playing several rounds a week with his golf buddies until his health declined. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maxine (Moomaw) Mani; his son, Bill Mani; his granddaughter; Portia Mani; and his grandson, James Haith.



He is survived by his sisters: Helen Troyer, Ruth Battle, and Irene Croft; his son, Greg (Morena) Mani; his daughter, Beth (Sam) Peppers; his daughter-in-law, Val Mani; grandchildren: Christina (Daniel) Shea, Bethany Peppers, Sammy (Holly)



Peppers, Micah (Alyxandra) Peppers, Tara Mani, Abby Peppers, Rachel Mani, Rhett Mani, Scarlet Mani, and Nathan Peppers; great grandchildren, Cayson Caffey, Addison Shea and James Shea; and close friend, Margaret Hamsher.



Calling hours are from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. the First United Church of Christ in Sugarcreek. Interment will be at Union Hill Cemetery in Sugarcreek.



www.smithfuneral.com Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 11, 2019