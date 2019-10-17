Home

Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
740-945-6161
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Carl "CW" Moore Jr.


1945 - 2019
Carl "CW" Moore Jr. Obituary
Carl "CW" Moore, Jr.

age 74, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at his home near Scio surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. Born July 9, 1945 on the family farm in Loudon Twp., Carroll Co. he was a son of the late Carl W. Moore Sr and Marjorie Mae Murry Moore. He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1964 and honorably served in the US Army Reserves. He was a lifelong farmer, sold Pioneer Seed and was Loudon Twp road superintendent for 20 years retiring in May of 2019. CW was a member of the Carroll Co Farm Bureau. He loved tinkering in his garage on his International Harvester Tractor's and enjoyed pulling them at local events, most recently at Kilgore's Homecoming in August. He also was an avid Ohio State and Steelers football fan and watched NASCAR races.

Surviving are his wife, Sandy Finnicum Moore whom he married Oct. 26, 1968; children, Rodney (Tonnie) Moore of Bloomingdale, Amy (Ray) Lashley of Massillon and Julie (Tim) Lang of Bolivar; grandchildren, Madison, Reece, Logan, Lane, Brandon, Chelsea and Parker; sisters, Patricia Inboden, Carol Shearer and Linda Ritchie and a brother Samuel Moore. In addition to his parents he is preceded by a sister, Mary King.

Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Koch Funeral Home, Scio with Rev. Kimberly Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Jewett. Friends may call Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Pulling for a Cure, 34540 Jones Rd, Freeport, OH 43973.

www.kochfuneral.com

Koch, Scio 740-945-6161
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019
