Carla J. Simmons
57, of Newcomerstown, passed Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Lafayette Pointe Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born March 22, 1962 in Dennison, to Carl M. and Shirley (Utter) Plants of Newcomerstown. She was a 1980 Newcomerstown High School graduate. She worked at Plants Plumbing, Ember Home Health and Valley Manor Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Newcomerstown. She was a foster mother and involved with the local Boy Scouts for many years.
In addition to her parents, Carla is survived by her daughter, Jessica Leeann Simmons of West Lafayette; and her sister, Karen Plants of Newcomerstown. She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Ronald Simmons; and two sisters, Rebecca and Lori Plants.
Services will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Addy Funeral Home, Newcomerstown. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Shirley Plants to help with funeral expenses at 442 Chestnut Street, Newcomerstown, OH 43832 or St. Paul Lutheran Church 121 S. College Street, Newcomerstown, OH 43832. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 4, 2020