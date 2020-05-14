Carla Sue Erwin
72, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Schoenbrunn Healthcare following a period of declining health. Born July 25, 1947 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Marion F. and Glenna Mae (Deem) Long. Carla graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1965. She then married Michael E. Erwin on May 1, 1969 and the couple raised two children, Michele and John. She was employed at various restaurants over the years but most notably, Carla served as the manager at the former Pro's Table Restaurant for roughly a decade.
In addition to Michael, Carla will be deeply missed by her children, Michele (Ian) Erwin-Kirkwood of Norwood, Colo., and John Erwin of New Philadelphia; and her granddaughter, Grace Avery Erwin-Kirkwood.
In keeping with Carla's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place through the care of the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Carla by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com. Carla's family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Schoenbrunn Healthcare as well as Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County for their care and compassion during her illness.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2020.