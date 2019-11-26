Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmella Margo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmella "Carmy" Margo


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmella "Carmy" Margo Obituary
Carmella "Carmy" Margo

96, of Dover and formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover. Carmy was born on Dec. 26, 1922, in Dover. She was the daughter of the late Cono and Marianna Lamonica. She graduated from Dover High School with the class of 1940. On March 12, 1993, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Paul Margo. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Ross, Leonard, Tony, and Conrad Lamonica. In 1992, she retired after working 20 years as a manager at Aberth's Bakery and Catering in both Dover and New Philadelphia. She was a member of the former St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Strasburg and was currently a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. She was also served as a girl scout leader and was a member of the Strasburg Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid Cleveland sports fan; especially the Cavs and Indians.

She leaves behind two sons, Tom (wife, Elaine) Margo of Strasburg, and Richard Margo (companion, Carla Boylan) of Panama City Beach, Fla; two grandchildren, Courtney (husband, BJ) Shalosky of New Philadelphia and Aaron (Abby) Margo of Coraopolis, Pa; three great-grandchildren, Taylor and Tyson Shalosky, and Benjamin Margo; along with many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Carmy's life will be held at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Strasburg on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Burial will take place at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Strasburg. Following committal service, a funeral meal will take place at the funeral home's reception facility. Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Strasburg one hour prior to the service on Saturday. To sign an online guestbook for Carmy, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Strasburg Fire Department, 125 2nd St NE, Strasburg, OH 44680 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622. The family would like to express their appreciation to both Park Village Health Care Center and Community Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -