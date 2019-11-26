|
Carmella "Carmy" Margo
96, of Dover and formerly of Strasburg, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Park Village Health Care Center in Dover. Carmy was born on Dec. 26, 1922, in Dover. She was the daughter of the late Cono and Marianna Lamonica. She graduated from Dover High School with the class of 1940. On March 12, 1993, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Paul Margo. She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Ross, Leonard, Tony, and Conrad Lamonica. In 1992, she retired after working 20 years as a manager at Aberth's Bakery and Catering in both Dover and New Philadelphia. She was a member of the former St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Strasburg and was currently a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover. She was also served as a girl scout leader and was a member of the Strasburg Fire Department Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid Cleveland sports fan; especially the Cavs and Indians.
She leaves behind two sons, Tom (wife, Elaine) Margo of Strasburg, and Richard Margo (companion, Carla Boylan) of Panama City Beach, Fla; two grandchildren, Courtney (husband, BJ) Shalosky of New Philadelphia and Aaron (Abby) Margo of Coraopolis, Pa; three great-grandchildren, Taylor and Tyson Shalosky, and Benjamin Margo; along with many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Carmy's life will be held at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Strasburg on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Burial will take place at St. Aloysius Cemetery in Strasburg. Following committal service, a funeral meal will take place at the funeral home's reception facility. Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Strasburg one hour prior to the service on Saturday. To sign an online guestbook for Carmy, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Strasburg Fire Department, 125 2nd St NE, Strasburg, OH 44680 or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622. The family would like to express their appreciation to both Park Village Health Care Center and Community Hospice for their care and compassion.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 26, 2019