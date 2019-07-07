Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
CAROL A. BAMBECK


1930 - 2019
CAROL A. BAMBECK Obituary
Carol A. Bambeck

Age 89, of Dover died July 2, 2019, after a period of declining health. Born on June 22, 1930, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence "Terry" Moore and Mary E. Milliner Moore. Carol was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover, where she was active with the Christian Mothers in earlier years. She enjoyed her life on the family farm and traveling with her husband, Herb, and their friends.

Carol was a loving mother to her children, Jane (Jerry) Brown, Dave (Susie) Bambeck, and Paul (Ann) Bambeck, all of Dover. She also cherished her grandchildren, John and Jake Bambeck and Lydia and Megan Bambeck. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Herb and her sister, Marjorie of California.

In keeping Carol's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private graveside service was held at St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover are handling the arrangements. To sign an online guestbook for Carol, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 613 N. Tuscarawas Ave, Dover, OH 44622.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 7, 2019
