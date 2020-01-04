The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL RENNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ANN RENNER


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL ANN RENNER Obituary
Carol Ann Renner

77, of Baltic, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home. She was born in Tuscarawas County on March 12, 1942 to the late Clifford C. and Erdine (Balder) Phillabaum and married David Renner, Sr. on June 24, 1962. He survives. She is retired from Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek where she worked in the Laundry Dept.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, David (Robine) Renner, Jr. of New Philadelphia, Mary Ann (Robert) LeMonte of Dennison, Judy (Patrick) Kiko of Sugarcreek, and Cindy (Kelly) Yoder of Baltic; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; her sister, Wanda (Richard) Welling of Dover; and brother, Clifford Tom Phillabaum of Dover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Elaine Phillabaum and Brenda Duff; and an infant brother.

Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic. Friends may call on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now