Carol Ann Renner
77, of Baltic, died Thursday, January 2, 2020, at her home. She was born in Tuscarawas County on March 12, 1942 to the late Clifford C. and Erdine (Balder) Phillabaum and married David Renner, Sr. on June 24, 1962. He survives. She is retired from Walnut Hills Nursing Home in Walnut Creek where she worked in the Laundry Dept.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, David (Robine) Renner, Jr. of New Philadelphia, Mary Ann (Robert) LeMonte of Dennison, Judy (Patrick) Kiko of Sugarcreek, and Cindy (Kelly) Yoder of Baltic; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; her sister, Wanda (Richard) Welling of Dover; and brother, Clifford Tom Phillabaum of Dover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Elaine Phillabaum and Brenda Duff; and an infant brother.
Services will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Burial will be in West Lawn Cemetery in Baltic. Friends may call on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 4, 2020