Carol J. Huffman 1932-2019
87, of Strasburg, passed away peacefully at The Inn at Northwood Village in Dover on Saturday evening, June 1, 2019. Born in Dover on January 30, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Victor G. Galanga and Virginia (Malloy) Conn. After completing her formal education at Dover High School, Carol married her husband of 63 years, Gale P. Huffman, on December 1, 1956. Together, they enjoyed a rich life filled with much love and devotion to one another and their four children. In retirement, they wintered in Florida for more than 30 years. Carol was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg.
She will be deeply missed by her family including Gale; her children, Fran (Don) Gerber of Strasburg, Elaine Stollar of Barboursville, W.Va., Michelle Huffman of Strasburg, and Steve Huffman of Sherrodsville; her grandchildren, Tina Loibl, Sarah (Chris) Haddox, Rachael (Nikolaus) Schuhbeck, and Maxie, Rita, and Annie Huffman; and her great-grandchildren, Zane Loibl and Grant, Megan, Clara, and Elise Haddox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Richard Stollar.
Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. A service celebrating Carol's life will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Then, friends and family are invited to St. John United Church of Christ in Strasburg, where her church family will prepare and serve a luncheon. Memorial contributions in Carol's memory may be directed to either St. John United Church of Christ, 516 N. Wooster Ave., Strasburg, OH 44680 or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To sign an online registry book and light a candle in remembrance of Carol, please visit the funeral home website at www. GeibCares.com.
