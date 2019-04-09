The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
Carol J. McDonald

Carol J. McDonald Obituary
Carol J. McDonald 1946-2019

72, of Ragersville, died Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Westpointe, Calif. on December 23, 1946 to the late Chester and Estella (Russell) Nelson and married Larry D. McDonald on May 2, 1964. He survives. She had worked at Chalet in the Valley Restaurant as a prep cook.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Art (Brenda) McDonald of Albia, Iowa and Mary Smith of Beach City; six grandchildren, Jeffery (Holly) McDonald, Kyrie McDonald, Matt McDonald all of Iowa, Joel Decker of S.C., J.R. Dorsey of Uhrichsville and Michael Smith of Beach City and great granddaughter, Rose Dorsey of Uhrichsville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

In keeping with Carol's wishes, a family remembrance will be held at the family's convenience on a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek

Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019
