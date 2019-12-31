|
|
Carol J. Smith
75, of Hilliard, Ohio, and formerly of New Philadelphia, died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 25th, 2019, to be with her Lord and Savior. Born in Dennison on Oct. 4th, 1944, she was the daughter of the late William I. and Mabel A. (Kennedy) Hutson. She was a kind, loving person who was always sensitive to the needs of those around her. She was treasured by her family and friends and she considered supporting her family her most important job. She attended Port Washington High School prior to her marriage to James C. Smith of Dover, Ohio, and became the proud mother of her three children, Lori, Mary, and James. She was an active member at First Baptist Church in New Philadelphia where she loved teaching the 3-year-old Sunday School children. In 2002, Carol moved to Hilliard to be near her daughter Mary and family. She greatly enjoyed gardening, reading, and watching old Westerns and Hallmark movies. Additionally, she assisted her neighbors with learning conversational English as well as distributing food from the local food pantry.
Carol will be deeply missed by her daughters, Lori (Dave) Bottoms of Kansas City, Mo., and Mary (Dan) McCaslin of Hilliard; her grandchildren, Rebekah Bottoms, Sarah, Sean, and Sheila McCaslin, and Hannah and Peyton Smith; her daughter-in-law, Rachel Smith; her brother, William "Bill" (Joan) Hutson; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in passing by her son, Sgt. James L. Smith in 2011.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Friday, Jan. 3rd, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Private burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Uhrichsville. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol's memory may be directed to the family or any local food pantry. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Carol by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019