Carol J. Teter
83, of New Philadelphia, died Friday, April 19, 2019 in Hennis Care Center at Dover following a period of declining health. Born in Brightwood, she was the daughter of the late Luther H. and Stella M. Major Patrick and a 1953 graduate of New Philadelphia High School. Carol retired from Stark County Job & Family Services where she worked as an IM Aide. She sold Home Interior and was also worked in the information booth at New Towne Mall. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and had more recently attended the Emmanuel Lutheran Church both in New Philadelphia.
Surviving are a daughter, Susie (Jerry) Ellwood of New Philadelphia; three sons, Rick Teter and his companion, Kelley Host of Gilmore, Harold Teter and his companion Kim Abbott Berry of Waynesville and Ray Teter and his companion Beth Cell of Painesville; three brothers, Russell (Barb) Patrick of Mt. Vernon, William (Shirley) Patrick of Orlando, Fla. and David Patrick of Lakeland, Fla.; grandchildren, Chip (Matty) Ellwood, Justin Ellwood, Jessica (Scott) Cline, Jason (Shannon) Teter, Emily (Will) Teter, Erin (Hood) Fortener, Peyton and Olivia Teter, Melissa (Cary) Schmidbauer and Rachel (Kenny) Grigsby; Eleven great grandchildren with another one on the way; a special nephew, Steve (Ruth) Patrick and a special niece, Linda (Dave) Kinsey. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers; a sister; and her longtime companion, Bob Waltz.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia with Carol's nephew, Pastor Steve Patrick, officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in East Avenue Cemetery at New Philadelphia. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Carol by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 24, 2019