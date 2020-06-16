Carol M. Schweitzer90, of Newcomerstown, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home following a period of declining health. Born on May 8, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Miller) Jones. She married Dale Schweitzer, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2002. Carol was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Newcomerstown, Ohio.She leaves behind her three sons, Kenneth (Debbie) Schweitzer, Robert "Bob" Schweitzer, and Randy (Cindy) Schweitzer all of Newcomerstown, Ohio; her sisters; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.In honoring Carol's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. There will be no public services. To sign an online guestbook for Carol, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.