Carol M. Schweitzer
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol M. Schweitzer

90, of Newcomerstown, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home following a period of declining health. Born on May 8, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Dorothy (Miller) Jones. She married Dale Schweitzer, who preceded her in death on July 11, 2002. Carol was a member of the Church of Christ in Christian Union in Newcomerstown, Ohio.

She leaves behind her three sons, Kenneth (Debbie) Schweitzer, Robert "Bob" Schweitzer, and Randy (Cindy) Schweitzer all of Newcomerstown, Ohio; her sisters; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In honoring Carol's wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. There will be no public services. To sign an online guestbook for Carol, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved