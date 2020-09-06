Carol Mae (Wardell) Shumate82, of Dover, passed away on September 5, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Uhrichsville on April 18, 1938, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Margaret E. (Sickinger) Wardell. Carol worked as a teaching assistant and librarian in the Claymont School District for 34 years and lived her life through kindness and love.Carol is survived by her daughter, Jill (Kit) Armstrong; her granddaughter, Jilliann (Zeb) Gardner; and her sister, Nancy Pallotto of New Philadelphia. Other cherished members of the family include her nephews, Troy (Becky) Pallotto, Tony (Ally) and their son, Jayce Pallotto, and Kurt Pallotto.A private memorial service will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home and private inurnment will follow in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Carol's memory may be directed to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website.