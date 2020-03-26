Home

82, of Uhrichsville, died Tuesday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar and Frances (Hutmire) Davis; husband, Alton "Clem" Seevers; and sister, Frances Stull. She is survived by her son, Delmar (Virginia) Seevers; grandson, Perry Michael Seevers; four great-grandchildren; and sister, Delores "Cookie" Lindenbaum.

A 1956 graduate of Uhrichsville High School, Carol worked at Morning View Care Center for 31 years and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

A private burial is planned at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery beside her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . A full obituary may be viewed at the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 26, 2020
