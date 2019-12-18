Home

CAROL SUE COOKSON HEAVLIN

Carol Sue

Cookson Heavlin

76 of Ruckersville, VA., passed away on December 12, 2019 at UVA Hospital. She was born on April 13, 1943 to the late Robert Dean Cookson, Sr. and Daisy Charlotte Frances Cookson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Dean Cookson, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Edwin Heavlin of Ruckersville; daughter, Karen Elaine Litton of Tenn.; son, Jeffrey Lynn Heavlin of Ruckersville; half-brother, Michael Rothrock; step-father, Richard Rothrock both of Ohio; sister, Lois Jean Domingue of California; grandchildren, Alexandra Leigh Powers and husband Bryan of Ruckersville, Elizabeth Anne-Marie Delaney of Tenn., Emily Lynn Blackburn of Mo.; and great-granddaughter, Emma Marie Powers of Ruckersville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Preddy Funeral Home,

540-948-3600
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 18, 2019
