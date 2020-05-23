Carol Sue Marshall-Shaw-Graham81, of Dennison, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at The Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Born December 13, 1938 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Charles Doyle Marshall and Gertrude Eleanor (Worstell) Marshall-Dodds Carol was a 1956 graduate of Uhrichsville High School who had worked as a nurse's aide at Twin City Hospital in Dennison for 18 years before earning her LPN certification. She retired from Riverside Manor in Newcomerstown after many years of nursing. She enjoyed membership in the New Philadelphia Elks and was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church in Uhrichsville.On August 4, 1957, Carol married Donald W. Shaw with whom she enjoyed only 16 years of marriage before his untimely passing on June 13, 1973. They are survived by two sons, Vernon (companion, Gail) Shaw and Dr. Kim Shaw; grandchildren, Alexander Shaw, Nicole (Nymph) Peace, and Monica Shaw, Brenon Shaw and Caleb Shaw; and three great-grandchildren. Carol is also survived by her brother, Robert (Peggy) Marshall, and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janet McCauley, and stepfather, Carl Dodds.In the interest of public health, a private service is planned at this time. She will be interred beside her husband in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church.