Carole Ann Roth
73, of Tuscarawas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 in Truman Community Hospice House at New Philadelphia following a lengthy illness. A daughter of Helen Irene (Mahaffey) Arnold Grosenbacher and the late W.R. Bob Arnold, Carole was born Dec. 22, 1945 at Dennison, Ohio. Carole graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1963 and she held various jobs over the years. Most notably Carole worked as a sales representative for Avon for 32 years and she especially enjoyed the social time spent with her customers. She enjoyed traveling with her family with trips that took them from Fairbanks, Alaska to Cancun, Mexico. Carole also enjoyed baking and collecting cookbooks as well as collecting crystal glassware and eagle figurines. She was an avid Euchre player and was known as "Card Shark Carole". Most of all she cherished her family and the time spent with them.
She is survived by her husband, Foster E. Roth whom she married on March 14, 1970; her children, Leona Wolfe of Waynesboro, Tenn., Nancy (Mike) Gibson of Newcomerstown, Jeff (Jill) Roth of Uhrichsville and Robert (Nicole) Roth of Port Washington; her grandchildren, Ben (Becky) Wolfe, Corey Lafferty, Rebecca Roth, Brittney Roth and Zachary (Miranda) Bates; her great-grandchildren, Zayne, Jade, Lilly, John and Raven; her sister, Renee (Rick) Poland of Uhrichsville and numerous nieces and nephews. Carole was preceded in death by her father and a nephew, Chad Poland.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Carole's life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Brett Warkentine officiating. Burial will follow in Gnadenhutten Clay-Union Cemetery. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Carole by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. Contributions may be made in Carole's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 21, 2019