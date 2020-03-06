|
|
Carole Jean Ronald
70, of New Philadelphia, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in South Carolina. Born in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Albert E. and Mildred M. Voorhes Martin and was a 1967 graduate of the former Tuscarawas High School in Tuscarawas and a graduate of the former Union College of Commerce at New Philadelphia. Carole was both baptized and confirmed in Sharon Moravian Church at Tuscarawas and was considered to be a longtime member of the congregation. She loved doing many things which included shopping, garage sales, traveling, attending concerts and boating on Atwood Lake but her true love was spending time with her family, her grandchildren and friends.
On Jan. 19, 1969, Carole married Andy Ronald and together celebrated over 51 years of marriage before her passing. Also surviving are her son, Michael A. Ronald and his companion, Melissa Galati of Marietta and her daughter, Stacey L. (Todd) Dessecker of New Philadelphia; a brother, Duane (Sharon) Martin of Trenton, Fla; a sister, Phyllis (Stan) Millbaugh and a brother, Randy (Cheryl) Martin both of New Philadelphia; five grandchildren, Corey (Meggy) Ronald, Amber (Taylor) McDaniel, Jacob Ronald, Joseph Ronald and Alex Ronald; a great-granddaughter, Avery McDaniel and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, two grandsons, Logan and Mason Dessecker and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Vivian and James Ronald also preceded her in death.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home and Crematory at New Philadelphia. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in Sharon Moravian Church at Tuscarawas with Rev. Lloyd Gooden officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia and a reception will be held in the Sharon Moravian Church fellowship hall following the services at the cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Carole by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2020