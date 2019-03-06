Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Church of Christ
Fiat, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's United Church of Christ
Fiat, OH
View Map
CAROLINE DOROTHY HUPRICH Obituary
Caroline Dorothy Huprich

78, of Dover, Ohio, died Monday morning, March 4, 2019, in the Park Village Health Care Center at Dover following an extended illness. Caroline was born November 12, 1940 in Bucks Twp.,

Tuscarawas County, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Dittmar) Huprich. In addition to her parents, Caroline was preceded in death by two brothers, Kent Huprich and Fred "Fritz" (June) Huprich; and brother-in-law, Eddie Barthelmeh. Caroline retired from Greer Steel in 1991, ending her 32 year career as secretary to four of Greer Steel's presidents. After her retirement from Greer, Caroline worked for Behavior and Psychiatric Consultants for 15 years. She served the St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Fiat faithfully for many years and was the church pianist/organist for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star and the Fortnightly Music Club. Caroline will be fondly remembered as the family photographer. You could never sneak out of a get together without Caroline taking your picture!

She will be sadly missed by her family including her sister, Katharine Barthelmeh of Dover; sister-in-law, Faye Huprich of Sugarcreek; nieces and nephews, Susan Barthelmeh, Terry (Kim) Barthelmeh, Cynthia (Tom) Harmon, and Deborah (Tom) Foust all of Dover; Charles Huprich and Dale (Susan) Huprich all of Sugarcreek, and Rhonda Huprich of Seattle, Washington; great-nieces and nephews, David Barthelmeh, Audra and Missy Barthelmeh, Katie (Jeff) Shaffer, Kyle, Emily, and Dawson Huprich, Katelyn and Tommy Foust, Sabrina (Brian) Ransom, and Christian Penick; and her special friends, Wayne and Carol King of Bakersville.

Funeral services will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. in the St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Fiat with Pastor Dennis Landaw officiating. Interment will be in the Fiat Cemetery. Friends may call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover on Thursday from 5-7 p.m., and at the church Friday one hour prior to services. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Caroline can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at: www.tolandherzig.com Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Peter's UCC, P.O Box 155, Baltic, Ohio 43804.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 6, 2019
