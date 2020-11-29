Caroline Elmira Clawson McIlvaine
1920-2020
Born in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Hazel and James Clawson. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Betty Smith. Graduated from Kent State University where she met the love of her life, Earl Eugene McIlvaine…they married in 1943 in the Little Church Around the Corner in New York City and after the war settled in Wadsworth, Ohio. Caroline and Mac moved their family to Dover in 1948 and never looked back.
Children include Jim and Carol of Wadsworth, Karen of Dover, Bill and Debbie of Dover and Steve and Sarah of Wadsworth. Grandchildren: Andy and Patty McIlvaine of Cambridge, Mass., Kate and Bill Goodrich of Doylestown, Karie and Tim McCrate of Dover, Tim and Abbey McIlvaine of Columbus, Jon and Lindsay McIlvaine of Dover, Jake and Emily McIlvaine of Vienna, Va., Patrick and Hennessey McIlvaine of Minneapolis, Minn., Alex and Lori McIlvaine of Wadsworth. Great-grandchildren: Will McCrate, Meghan McCrate, Molly Goodrich, Bridget McCrate, James Goodrich, Ian Goodrich, Lucy Goodrich, Laney Gotshall, Aylin McIlvaine, Lincoln McIlvaine, Lachlan McIlvaine, Josephine McIlvaine, Caroline McIlvaine, Finnegan McCrate, Sylvia McIlvaine, Madelyn McIlvaine, Jaxson McIlvaine, Porter McIlvaine, Emersyn McIlvaine, Gale McIlvaine, and Maeven McIlvaine.
Caroline taught English and Reading for the Tuscarawas Valley Schools for 26 years, where she was chosen "Teacher of the Year" twice. She loved Tusky Valley and had many friends there. Caroline and Mac raised their children with unconditional love, and a daily example of service to community, friends and church. Caroline's many activities included founding two chapters of the Child Conservation League in Tuscarawas County, president of the Federated Clubs of Tusc. County, member of Eastern Star, founder of the Tusc. Co. Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma educational sorority, educator for the local Arthritis Foundation
, driving force bringing the Right to Read program to Tusc. Co., member and president of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, and her Hobby Club, which occasionally stopped talking and actually made something. The loves of her life were Mac and her family, friends, and her own little kingdom at Atwood Lake.
Because of Covid precautions, there will be no calling hours or service at this time; her family will lovingly lay her to rest at a private family graveside service at Dover Burial Park. A gala celebration of this wonderful woman's life is planned for this summer for family, friends, and anyone who loved her. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Caroline may sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com
In her memory, donations may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave., Dover, Ohio 44622, Salvation Army, 809 Emmet Ave., N.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663