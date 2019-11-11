Home

Caroline Horvath


1945 - 2019
Caroline Horvath Obituary
Caroline Horvath

74, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, November 8, 2019 in her home following a period of declining health. Born October 12, 1945 in Akron, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Edith Horvath. Caroline was a homemaker and a seamstress but most of all, she loved cooking and baking for her family especially for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. She also cherished making crafts with her children and her grandchildren.

On December 7, 1968, she married George J. Horvath and together celebrated over 51 years of marriage. Also surviving are two sons, Christopher Horvath of Arizona and Matthew (Lori) Horvath of New Philadelphia; a brother, James (Shirley) Horvath of Antrim; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In keeping with Caroline's wishes, a private family visitation and celebration of her life, will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Caroline by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 11, 2019
