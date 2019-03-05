Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Lauer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Lauer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn A. Lauer Obituary
Carolyn A. Lauer 1941-2019

age 77, of Stone Creek, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in the Community Hospice Truman House. A daughter of the late George Ralph and Mildred Ann (Angel) Cronebaugh, Carolyn was born at Dover on July 16, 1941. Carolyn graduated from the former Stone Creek High School and then married the late David W. Lauer on August 31, 1962. Her professional career spanned 35 years as an LPN. Carolyn also loved to boat, attend Aladdin Lamp shows, and enjoyed watching basketball and baseball. Additionally, Carolyn was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Jefferson Grange, both of Stone Creek.

Carolyn will be missed by her son, Scott (Janine) Lauer of Stone Creek; her grandchildren, Isaac Lauer of Carrollton, Sarah (Taylor) McNutt of Sherrodsville, and Nicholas (fiancé, Madison Kenney) McWilliams of Newcomerstown; and her brother, Howard (Janice) Cronebaugh of Stone Creek. Several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren complete her family. In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in passing by her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Dennis McWilliams; and an infant son, David Ralph.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and again one hour prior to services from 10 – 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Zion Lutheran Church at Stone Creek. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Stone Creek Cemetery. Following services, the family wishes to invite guests to join them in the church's social hall where a meal and fellowship will be shared. Those unable to attend may send the family personal condolences by signing the online guest registry located on the funeral home's website. The family requests memorial contributions in Carolyn's name be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, PO BOX 118, Stone Creek, Ohio 43840, or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now