Carolyn A. Lauer 1941-2019
age 77, of Stone Creek, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, in the Community Hospice Truman House. A daughter of the late George Ralph and Mildred Ann (Angel) Cronebaugh, Carolyn was born at Dover on July 16, 1941. Carolyn graduated from the former Stone Creek High School and then married the late David W. Lauer on August 31, 1962. Her professional career spanned 35 years as an LPN. Carolyn also loved to boat, attend Aladdin Lamp shows, and enjoyed watching basketball and baseball. Additionally, Carolyn was a long-time member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Jefferson Grange, both of Stone Creek.
Carolyn will be missed by her son, Scott (Janine) Lauer of Stone Creek; her grandchildren, Isaac Lauer of Carrollton, Sarah (Taylor) McNutt of Sherrodsville, and Nicholas (fiancé, Madison Kenney) McWilliams of Newcomerstown; and her brother, Howard (Janice) Cronebaugh of Stone Creek. Several nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren complete her family. In addition to her parents and husband, Carolyn was preceded in passing by her daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Dennis McWilliams; and an infant son, David Ralph.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and again one hour prior to services from 10 – 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Zion Lutheran Church at Stone Creek. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Stone Creek Cemetery. Following services, the family wishes to invite guests to join them in the church's social hall where a meal and fellowship will be shared. Those unable to attend may send the family personal condolences by signing the online guest registry located on the funeral home's website. The family requests memorial contributions in Carolyn's name be directed to Zion Lutheran Church, PO BOX 118, Stone Creek, Ohio 43840, or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2019