Carolyn "Carol" Ann Neumeyer
72 of Lake Wales, Fla., passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Lake Wales Medical Center. She was born Feb. 3, 1947 in Dennison, Ohio to the late Robert and Rebecca (Fouts) Hursey. She has been a permanent resident of Lake Wales for three years and a part time resident for eight years coming from Dover, Ohio. She was a Homemaker and a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She attended High school in Port Washington, Ohio. Carol was a member of the Columbiettes at Holy Spirit and she was a former member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Dover, Ohio. She loved to sew and read.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Lorie and sister, Jane Wiley. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bob Neumeyer; daughters, Krista Neumeyer of Dover, Ohio, Cheryl Swaldo of Dover, Ohio; son, Rob Neumeyer of Orlando, Fla., Sandy Hursey of Uhrichsville, Ohio; brother, Gary "Butch" Hursey and wife Joanne of Port Washington, Ohio and two grandchildren, Chloe and Asher.
Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Lake Wales with Father David Vargas officiating. Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home,
863-676-2541
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 14, 2019