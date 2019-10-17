Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Carolyn E. Limbaugh


1946 - 2019
Carolyn E. Limbaugh Obituary
Carolyn E. Limbaugh

73, of New Philadelphia passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019. Carolyn was born in Dover on April 7, 1946. She was the daughter of the late Max L. and Charlotte (Mowrer) Shear. She attended New Philadelphia High School and later retired from Hennis Care Center in Dover, where she worked for many years.

Carolyn will be sadly missed by her son; Kevin Limbaugh of California; grandson, James Limbaugh of California; two sisters, Janice McClintock of Dover, and Faye Stingel of New Philadelphia; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister; Diane Schuld; along with her grandson and granddaughter.

In honoring her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. There will be no services or calling hours. To sign an online guestbook for Carolyn, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 17, 2019
