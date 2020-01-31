|
|
Carolyn Rennicker-Sinsel
"Together Again"
age 73, of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020, in New Philadelphia's Amberwood Manor. Born May 9, 1946, in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Ernest R. and Vesta I. McCartney Rennicker. Carolyn graduated New Philadelphia High School in 1964, and was employed by Union Hospital, Dover, from which she retired as a nursing unit clerk after 36 years of service.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Elizabeth) Rennicker of Gnadenhutten; her grandchildren, Dr. Brandon (Maria) Rennicker of Navarre, Leah Rennicker Esq. of Gnadenhutten, and Nolan (fiancee, Trish Rinaldi) Rennicker of New Philadelphia; her sisters, Mildred (Raymond) Butts and Mary (Bob) Wallace, both of New Philadelphia; her brothers, Gary (Mary) Rennicker of Dover, and Joe (Pam) Rennicker of New Philadelphia; her nieces and nephews; and her little dog, Blondie. Besides her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Sinsel, in 2012; her granddaughter, Candice Sinsel; her three sisters and five brothers, Shirley Ann Rennicker, Beverly Angel, Edna Emery, Dwight, Howard, Wayne, Allen and Albert Rennicker; and her beloved dogs, Scooter and Ginny.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday (today), January 31, 6 - 8 p.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover. A service will follow at 8, officiated by Pastor Brian Flood. Carolyn will be buried later, following cremation, with Carl, in Barbour Memorial Cemetery, Philippi, West Virginia. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Carolyn, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Carolyn's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., or, to From Heaven to Earth Rescue, 499 Dietrich Dr. S.E., both addresses at New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020