Carrie Ellyn (Skokut) Fisher
of Reston, VA, passed away at age 59 on August 4, 2018 in Reston, Virginia. Born on January 19, 1959, in Garfield Heights, Ohio, to the late Margaret Skokut and the late Miller Skokut. Carrie graduated from
Independence High School in 1977 and The University of Akron in 1982.
Carrie was married to Larry Fisher. She is survived by her daughter, Liliya
Fisher; sons, Andre Fisher and Alexander Fisher; and sister, Nina Ito.
Interment will be at
11:30 a.m. on April 13th.,
at East Avenue Cemetery, New Philadelphia, OH.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019