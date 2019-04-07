Home

Interment
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
East Avenue Cemetery
New Philadelphia, OH
CARRIE ELLYN (SKOKUT) FISHER


CARRIE ELLYN (SKOKUT) FISHER Obituary
Carrie Ellyn (Skokut) Fisher

of Reston, VA, passed away at age 59 on August 4, 2018 in Reston, Virginia. Born on January 19, 1959, in Garfield Heights, Ohio, to the late Margaret Skokut and the late Miller Skokut. Carrie graduated from

Independence High School in 1977 and The University of Akron in 1982.

Carrie was married to Larry Fisher. She is survived by her daughter, Liliya

Fisher; sons, Andre Fisher and Alexander Fisher; and sister, Nina Ito.

Interment will be at

11:30 a.m. on April 13th.,

at East Avenue Cemetery, New Philadelphia, OH.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 7, 2019
