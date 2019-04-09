The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
Resources
More Obituaries for CARRIE YODER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARRIE YODER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CARRIE YODER Obituary
Carrie Yoder

90, formerly of Baltic, died Monday, April 8, 2019 surrounded by her family at

Walnut Hills Nursing Home, following a period of declining health. She was born in Holmes County on June 30, 1928 to the late Alvin and

Rebecca (Hershberger) Miller and on December 20, 1951 she married Menno M. Yoder. He died on January 20, 1998. She was a homemaker and did volunteer work over the years. She was a lifetime member of Gideons International and a member of Light in the Valley Chapel.

She is survived by her children, Ina (Ronnie) Yoder of Greenwood, Delaware, Earl (Dorothy) Yoder of Dover, Eva Keim of Berlin, Luke (Ruth) Yoder of Dover, and Twila Ropp of Sugarcreek; daughter-in-law Amy Yoder of Stone Creek; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Floyd (Emma) Miller of Sugarcreek; and brother-in-law Roy Miller of Lott, Texas. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Ernest Yoder and Leon Yoder; sons-in-law, Myron Slabach and Bill Keim; and sisters, Maude (Alvin) Beachy and Nettie Miller.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Light in the Valley Chapel with Pastor Firman Yoder officiating. Private family burial will be held on Thursday in the Church Cemetery prior to services. Friends may call on Wednesday 5-8 PM at Light in the Valley Chapel. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 241, Berlin, Ohio 44610 or Light in the Valley Chapel Missions, 4120 TR 162, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 The family would like to thank the staff of Walnut Hills and LifeCare Hospice for all their care and support.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now