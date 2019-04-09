Carrie Yoder



90, formerly of Baltic, died Monday, April 8, 2019 surrounded by her family at



Walnut Hills Nursing Home, following a period of declining health. She was born in Holmes County on June 30, 1928 to the late Alvin and



Rebecca (Hershberger) Miller and on December 20, 1951 she married Menno M. Yoder. He died on January 20, 1998. She was a homemaker and did volunteer work over the years. She was a lifetime member of Gideons International and a member of Light in the Valley Chapel.



She is survived by her children, Ina (Ronnie) Yoder of Greenwood, Delaware, Earl (Dorothy) Yoder of Dover, Eva Keim of Berlin, Luke (Ruth) Yoder of Dover, and Twila Ropp of Sugarcreek; daughter-in-law Amy Yoder of Stone Creek; 16 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brother, Floyd (Emma) Miller of Sugarcreek; and brother-in-law Roy Miller of Lott, Texas. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Ernest Yoder and Leon Yoder; sons-in-law, Myron Slabach and Bill Keim; and sisters, Maude (Alvin) Beachy and Nettie Miller.



Memorial services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Light in the Valley Chapel with Pastor Firman Yoder officiating. Private family burial will be held on Thursday in the Church Cemetery prior to services. Friends may call on Wednesday 5-8 PM at Light in the Valley Chapel. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 241, Berlin, Ohio 44610 or Light in the Valley Chapel Missions, 4120 TR 162, Sugarcreek, Ohio 44681 The family would like to thank the staff of Walnut Hills and LifeCare Hospice for all their care and support.



