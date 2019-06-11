|
Carroll D. (Penick) Meese
85, of New Philadelphia, went to her heavenly home on June 9, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia. A daughter of the late Edward M. and Violet (Smitley) Penick, Carroll was born January 9, 1934 in Dover. On October 25, 1950, she married the late Elmer D. Meese, Jr. and together they raised five children. He preceded her in passing on November 27, 2008. Carroll enjoyed history, crocheting, music, bowling, wildlife including birds and squirrels. Most of all, she loved being with her children and family.
She is survived by children, Elmer (Becky) Meese, Mike Meese, Amber (Ted) Ricker, and Robin (Gary) Tumbling; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Meese; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews; and her brother-in-law, Lloyd Meese. Carroll was preceded in passing by her husband, Elmer D. Meese, Jr.; her parents; her son, Randy; and brothers, Edward and Jerry Penick.
Carroll's family will hold private services in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia this week. Interment will take place in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and view an online memorial by visiting the funeral home website. Contributions may be made in Carroll's memory may be directed to Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on June 11, 2019