The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Family Parish, St. Therese Campus
Brewster, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carter Colucy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carter A. Colucy


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carter A. Colucy Obituary
Carter A. Colucy 1944-2019

Together Again

75, of Brewster, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at New Dawn Retirement Community in Dover. He was born in Massillon on February 14, 1944 to the late Raphael and Mildred (Samsa) Colucy and married Vicki Musacchia on October 17, 1966. She died August 24, 2017. He retired from Oster Sand and Gravel and was a member of Holy Family Parish in Brewster and the Brewster Moose.

He is survived by his children, Todd (Cindy) Colucy of New Philadelphia, Laura (Larry) White of Uhrichsville and Chris Colucy of Brewster; grandchildren, Chaz, Katie, Olivia, Forest, Carter, Sydney and Elyse; great granddaughter, Amelia; and a sister, Mary Ann Fowler. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Colucy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Therese Campus in Brewster. Burial will follow in St. Clement Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster.

Spidell – Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
Download Now