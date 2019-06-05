Carter A. Colucy 1944-2019



Together Again



75, of Brewster, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at New Dawn Retirement Community in Dover. He was born in Massillon on February 14, 1944 to the late Raphael and Mildred (Samsa) Colucy and married Vicki Musacchia on October 17, 1966. She died August 24, 2017. He retired from Oster Sand and Gravel and was a member of Holy Family Parish in Brewster and the Brewster Moose.



He is survived by his children, Todd (Cindy) Colucy of New Philadelphia, Laura (Larry) White of Uhrichsville and Chris Colucy of Brewster; grandchildren, Chaz, Katie, Olivia, Forest, Carter, Sydney and Elyse; great granddaughter, Amelia; and a sister, Mary Ann Fowler. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeff Colucy.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, St. Therese Campus in Brewster. Burial will follow in St. Clement Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster.



