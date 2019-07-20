|
|
Catherine Jane Ballentine
82, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 18, 2019 in Hennis Care Centre at Dover following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Clarence "Shine" and Daisy Louetta (Davis) Campbell, Catherine was born August 11, 1936 at New Philadelphia, Ohio. Jane graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1954. Then on August 6, 1955, she married Herbert H. Ballentine and the couple shared 55 years of marriage prior to his passing on April 9, 2011. In her younger years Jane was a homemaker and took great pride in caring for her family. As her children grew older, Jane worked alongside Herb at various construction sites as a secretary. Jane was a woman of great faith and was a devout studier and teacher of the Bible. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and facilitator of Bible School. She was also a member of NewPointe Community Church where she taught various classes. In her spare time, Jane enjoyed crocheting and most of all she cherished family activities and spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Donna (Robert) Wenger of New Philadelphia, Barbara (Steve) Burchfield of Mineral City, Steven (Nikki) Ballentine and Michael (Anita) Ballentine, both of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Zachary (Mary) Wenger and Todd Wenger, Miranda (Max) Manning, Daniel (Candi) Miller, Elizabeth Miller, Timothy (Stephanie) Miller, Sandra (Matt) Zoelle, Travise (Kaylee) Ballentine, Tony Ballentine, Logan Ballentine, Alex (Catherine) Ballentine, Austin (Shelby) Ballentine and Braden Ballentine; great-grandchildren, Katie, Lindsey, Christian, Kizzie, Maci Mae, Lanie Kay and Sadie Rae Wenger, and Timothy, Cody and Tony Miller, Sadee Miller, Mason and Ryder Zoelle, Buffy and Pixie Farnsworth and Cambria Redman, Wyatt and Ryker Ballentine and Ellie and Lucy Ballentine. Jane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and a sister, Janet Flowers.
Visitation will be held Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia and again one hour prior to the service on Monday. A funeral service celebrating Jane's life will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Hugh Berry and her son, Mike Ballentine, officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in the Geib Family Center at New Philadelphia. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Jane by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com Contributions may be made in Jane's memory to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
Published in The Times Reporter on July 20, 2019