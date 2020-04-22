|
|
Catherine Reiger
"Catherine and Russell
Reiger, Together Forever"
age 99, of Park Village Health Care Center, Dover, and a former resident of New Philadelphia, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Born June 11, 1920, in Millersburg, she was a daughter of the late Arletus and Nellie Hochstetler Sommers. Catherine attended school in Walnut Creek and married Russell Reiger on June 28, 1941. The couple had two children and shared 73 years of marriage prior to Russell's passing on July 14, 2014. In addition to being a loving wife and mother, Catherine was a long-time employee of Dover's Union Hospital. She was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Dover, and its Women's Fellowship. Additionally, Catherine belonged to the Winfield Homemakers.
She is survived by her daughter, June (Francis) Wisselgren of Dover; her son, Gary (Ann) Reiger of Strasburg; her grandchildren, Wendy (Tim) Contini and Stephanie Reiger; her great-grandchildren: Staci (Curt) Dutton, Jim (Nicole) Contini, and Austin and Corinne Ledyard; her two great-great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and her husband, Russell, Catherine was preceded in death by her sister, Orpha Yoder; and her brothers, Ralph and Christian Sommers.
A private graveside service will be held in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens, Dover; Pastor Dotty Hartzell will officiate. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Catherine, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family suggests that contributions in Catherine's memory be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 22, 2020