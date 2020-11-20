Cathleen Eva Stein



(formerly of Sugarcreek) passed away peacefully at Walnut Hills Nursing Home, ending 94 years of service before self. A faithful servant to Jesus until the very end, she now joins Him, her parents Clayton E. and Marie C. Burd, husband Welton, and son David Stein - as well as countless friends. She leaves behind her children Barbara (Mike) Paisley, Zanesville, Nancy (Ray) Feuerriegel, Australia, Richard Stein (Marisa), Baltic, Marsha (Jeff) Baab, Sugarcreek, and Brian West (son-in-law), Sugarcreek, as well as seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Always selfless, Cathleen helped create a better world as a leader in the home and community - enabling countless lives to be forever touched and changed through local and international missions she supported as a wife, mother, and grandmother. As a church secretary and pastor's wife, Cathleen provided literal sanctuary to those in need of God's love. She served as church secretary at First United Church of Christ, Sugarcreek, for thirty years; was a member of the Women's Guild (First United Church of Christ), and a charter member of Sugarcreek Lioness Club, serving as secretary multiple terms. Cathleen, born in Canton, Ohio, began her endless support as she sent letters of encouragement during the war to a stranger, Welton Stein, as he served in the Pacific during World War II. Welton later became her husband, and from there he took her under his wing as they traveled the world together. Together they had children who, despite a global pandemic, stood outside her window or dialed in through Facetime, showing their love and support until the very end.



Mother to five, Cathleen birthed educators who touched children's lives for generations, nurses who cared for many, creators who brought joy to the world, and adventurers who took the love she showed across the globe through missions and military support just as she had provided before them. Her grandchildren have fought our wars and protected our borders, saved their communities as emergency responders, and created endless joy for others through their music, art, and kindness.



Cathleen leaves behind her a legacy of love and devotion to her family, church, and community - and while the year of her death has been unlike any other she witnessed, she would no doubt encourage everyone to keep hope, and find peace in her favorite hymn, "What a Friend We Have In Jesus" asking yourself, "Have we trials and temptations? Is there trouble anywhere? We should never be discouraged - Take it to the Lord in prayer. Can we find a friend so faithful - Who will all our sorrows share? Jesus knows our every weakness - Take it to the Lord in prayer" Her dedication to the Lord and her family is un-paralleled. Cathleen was very much loved, and will be missed by many. The family would like to thank Walnut Hills Retirement Community for their years of love and care for Cathleen and Welton, especially during this difficult time of the pandemic.



Social distancing services (masks required), will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 at First United Church of Christ (Sugarcreek) starting at 12 noon. Calling hours will be held one hour prior beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Renners Church (Fresno). Pastor Earl Rogers and Pastor Sharman Harston will officiate the services. In lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations be made to First United Church of Christ (Sugarcreek) Mission Fund. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.



Smith-Varns, 330-852-2141



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store