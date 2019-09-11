Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Cathy Berger


1953 - 2019
Cathy Berger Obituary
Cathy Berger

age 66, went home to be with the Lord on Sept. 10, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio and was raised in Mogadore. Cathy lived most of her life in the New Philadelphia area, and worked as a Librarian. She participated in many singing groups over the years, one being the Sweet Adaline singers. Cathy loved reading and making crafts.

Preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Doris Berger. Cathy is survived by her brothers, Jeff (Teresa) Berger and Brent Berger.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Tuscarawas County Public Library System, 121 Fair Avenue NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

(Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271)

www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019
