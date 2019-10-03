|
|
Celesta J. Zuercher
"Together Again"
83, of Sugarcreek, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Hennis Care Centre in Dover. She was born in Holmes County on November 17, 1935, to the late Dan and Beulah (Miller) Kaufman; and married Wilfred N. "Willie" Zuercher on June 4, 1955. He died on August 21, 2019. She was a receptionist for the offices of Dr. Torrent and Dr. Karlowicz in Dover; and attended NewPointe Church in Dover.
She is survived by her children, Sharon Gibson and Brenda Middaugh both of Dover and Rick (Regan) Zuercher of Hudson; five grandchildren; fie great grandchildren; her brother, Dean (Arvilla) Kaufman of Idaho; sister, Gladys Miller of Wooster; and brother-in-law, Atlee (Mary Ellen) Gingerich of Berlin. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Delilah Gingerich; and brother-in-law, Alfred Miller.
Services will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Kraig Anderson officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday 2-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 3, 2019