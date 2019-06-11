|
Chad A. Poland
age 46, of Uhrichsville, passed away on June 7, 2019, at the Truman Hospice House in New Philadelphia, following a lengthy illness. In 1991, Chad graduated from
Claymont High School. He was employed at Valley Mining for 20 years and Stocker Concrete for 6 years. Chad attended the Rush Church of the Nazarene in Uhrichsville (when his wife made him). He was the Assistant Chief of the Rush Township Fire Department (his mission was to be the first firefighter to the fire station at all times). Chad enjoyed fishing, hunting (claimed to be old dead eye), the Cleveland Browns (he remained a diehard fan despite their losing ways), euchre night at the fire station (the cheater counted the cards) and spending time with his family
(oh those lasagna dinners-his secret recipe with Brooklyn).
On September 13, 2006, at the Rush Church of the Nazarene, Chad married Kendra (Allen) Poland, who survives of the home. Also surviving are his children Kimberly M.
Simmerman, Joseph K. Simmerman (companion Allyssa Grove) and Brooklyn R. Poland; grandchildren Berklee Danielle and Kallen James Chad; parents Rick and Renee (Arnold) Poland; siblings Travis (Tiffany) Poland and Lori McGlothlin; mother-in-law Jo Ann Allen and maternal grandmother Helen Grosenbacher.
Funeral services for Chad will be held at 12 noon, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at the Rush Church of the Nazarene in Uhrichsville, with the Pastor Brett Warkentine officiating. Burial will follow at the Rush Church Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m., TONIGHT, Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc. in Uhrichsville and one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rush Township Fire Department, 10306 Kennedy Hill Rd., Uhrichsville, O., 44683.
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc.
740.922.3153
www.uhefh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on June 11, 2019