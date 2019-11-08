Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Chad Hamerstrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chad E. Hamerstrom


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chad E. Hamerstrom Obituary
Chad E. Hammerstrom

56, of Dover died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center following a 4 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born July 29, 1963 in Bellaire, Ohio, he was the son of Beverly (Santee) Hammerstrom of Dover and the late Richard "Dick" Hammerstrom. Chad was a professional truckdriver by trade until illness forced his retirement. He not only enjoyed driving for work but loved taking drives for his enjoyment. Chad grew up in the Winfield area and had many interests including hunting and working with his hands. He was a real "people person" with a great sense of humor. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. He was a Methodist by faith.

In addition to his mother, Chad is survived by a twin brother, Chet (companion, Holly) Hammerstrom of Barnhill and his sister, Holly (Steve) Rieger of Dover.

A memorial visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the Dover Burial Park. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chad's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -