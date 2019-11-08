|
|
Chad E. Hammerstrom
56, of Dover died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 in the Park Village Health Care Center following a 4 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born July 29, 1963 in Bellaire, Ohio, he was the son of Beverly (Santee) Hammerstrom of Dover and the late Richard "Dick" Hammerstrom. Chad was a professional truckdriver by trade until illness forced his retirement. He not only enjoyed driving for work but loved taking drives for his enjoyment. Chad grew up in the Winfield area and had many interests including hunting and working with his hands. He was a real "people person" with a great sense of humor. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. He was a Methodist by faith.
In addition to his mother, Chad is survived by a twin brother, Chet (companion, Holly) Hammerstrom of Barnhill and his sister, Holly (Steve) Rieger of Dover.
A memorial visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Dover. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the Dover Burial Park. Those unable to attend or who may wish to express a fond memory can sign the online guestbook by visiting the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 8, 2019