Charlene Antonio Johnson

Charlene Antonio Johnson Obituary
Charlene Antonio Johnson

66, of Uhrichsville, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Claymont Health and Rehabilitation in Uhrichsville. Born July 4, 1953 in Dennison, she was a daughter of the late Chalmers Edgar and Anna Ellen (Beamer) Smith.

Charlene will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her children, Lynette (Rob) Sciarini, Jason (Carrie) Johnson and Jeremy Johnson; grandchildren, Corey Johnson, Morgan (Timothy) Miller, Seth Johnson and Ryland Sciarini; sisters, Penny (Redell) Brindley and Anna (Ed) Napier; many nieces and nephews; her former spouse, Donald Johnson; and her dear canine companion, Tiny. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy "Cookie" Goodwin and Diane Weber. Charlene was a loving mother, grandmother and homemaker who had also enjoyed volunteering at Hennis Care Center in Dover. She attended Uhrichsville Foursquare Gospel Church.

In keeping with Charlene's wishes, cremation is planned so that she may be interred with her mother and sister at Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. Her family looks forward to celebrating her life at a public memorial service which will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 24, 2020
