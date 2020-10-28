Charlene Louise O'Hara
84, of Dennison, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Hennis Care Centre in Dover, after a lengthy illness. Born August 2, 1936 in Findlay, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late John Cherrington and Retha (Martin) Thomas Cherrington.
On October 3, 1953, Charlene married George David "Dave" O'Hara, who survives her along with their children: John (Lisa) O'Hara, Monty (Mary) O'Hara, Matthew (Vikki) O'Hara, and Becky (Marc) Vermillion; grandchildren: Jennifer Jones, Jessica Murphy, Keith O'Hara, Quinn O'Hara, Derek O'Hara, Hayley O'Hara, Racquel Jones, Marcus Vermillion, and Braylon Vermillion; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wesley David O'Hara; brother, Max Cherrington; and sisters: Katherine Louise Lemert and Lyoma Roseberry. Charlene will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who dearly loved her family and truly enjoyed being a mother. For many years, she also enjoyed going for long walks for her health. A member of Park Christian Church, she had previously attended Roxford United Methodist Church and the former Grant Street United Methodist Church.
In the interest of public health, Pastor Scot Caley will officiate a private, family service before her interment in Uhrichsville's Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.