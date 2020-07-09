Charlene Scott Cole94, of Dover passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Inn at Northwood Village in Dover. Charlene was born on November 24, 1925, in Booneville, Arkansas. She was the daughter of the late Albert P. and Mamie "Mary" (Porter) Scott. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gene Cole on November 11, 1997, and her brother-in-law, Raymond Bentley. She graduated from Booneville High School and continued her education at Oklahoma State University, where she was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi Sorority. She graduated in 1949 with her bachelor's degree and later received her master's degree from Florida International University. She retired in 1994 from Springview Elementary School in Miami Springs, Florida, where she taught 6th grade for 26 years. She also taught in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Santa Anna, California. She was a member of Miami Springs Baptist Church. She spent her spare time reading and enjoyed cooking southern foods for her family. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.She adored her family and will be sadly missed by her daughters; Rebecca Maxine (husband, Todd) Koonts of Windermere, Florida, and Mary Charla (husband, Joseph) Burley of Dover; her beloved grandchildren, Nicholas (wife, Mary), Christopher (fiance, Alexa DeCielo) , and John Burley, and Sarah and Rachel Koonts; her sister, Maxine Bentley of Dallas, Texas; nephew, Scott Bentley; niece, Mary Grace Bentley; and her former husband, Charlie F. (wife, Mary Anne) Nichols of Palmetto Bay, Florida.A private service will be held through the care of the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. Burial will take place next to her husband, Gene, at St. Joseph Calvary Cemetery in Dover. To sign an online guestbook for Charlene, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, Crossroads Hospice, 9775 Rockside Rd #270, Valley View, OH 44125, or Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School, 777 3rd St. NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.