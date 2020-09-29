1/
CHARLENE SNAIR BAKE
Charlene Snair Bake

age 82, of Perrysville, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Hennis Care Center, Bolivar. Born July 4, 1938 in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Mildred Moyer Snair. She was a hard worker and blessed to live all of her life on the family dairy farm. In addition to farming she had worked at the Virginia Restaurant in Carrollton and had been a home health aide. Charlene was an avid bowler, playing in leagues at Carroll Lanes in Carrollton and the former Atwood Lanes in Dellroy. She also enjoyed playing cards and cherished moments spent with her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy D. Bake on January 8, 2017; they married March 4, 2006. She was also preceded by brothers: Ken, Richard and Jerry Snair; and a sister, Ruth George. Surviving are children: Teresa (Jerry) Moreland and Dennis (Amanda) Leggett both of New Philadelphia and David (Robin) Leggett of Perrysville; grandchildren: Angela (Adam) Howard, Quint (Tonya) Grimes, Candy (Shawn) Brady, Jennifer Moreland, Chelsea (Ben) Nicholas and Pyper Leggett; several great grandchildren; sisters, Donna Blalock and Genevieve Snair; a brother, Jim Snair; the father of her children, Kenny Leggett; and special friends, Diana Leggett Rose and Jeanie Yoss.

Services will be held at Perrysville United Methodist Church, 137 Amsterdam Rd. S.E., Bowerston, on Thursday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dixie Hendricks officiating. Burial will follow in Perrysville Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Perrysville United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perrysville United Methodist Church, c/o Paul Logan, 17 Amsterdam Rd. S.W., Scio, OH 43988. Koch Funeral Home, Scio has been entrusted with her arrangements.

www.kochfuneral.com

Koch, Scio 740-945-6161

Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home
101 West Main Street
Scio, OH 43988
740-945-6161
