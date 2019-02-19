|
Charles D. "Dan" Ledsome
68, of Dover passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Born August 12, 1950 in Marietta he was a son of the late Charles and Delma Shears Ledsome. Dan proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War; following his discharge he was employed at Marsh Industries for 31 years until his unit closed in 2003. Always one to stay busy, he started a home remodeling business, Ledsome Remodeling and Home Repair. Dan was a member of the Midvale VFW, Zoar Gun Club and the NRA; he was a Civil War buff, an avid woodworker and outdoorsman who loved fishing, camping and hunting. He also enjoyed riding his Harley.
A wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather, Dan will be missed by his wife of 49 years, Marla Zurcher Ledsome whom he married on February 7, 1970; daughters, Lori (Jim) Burdette of Dover, Lisa (Tim) Avon of New Philadelphia; sisters, Sandra (Alan) MacKinnon of South Carolina, Robin (Dale) Thornton of Port Washington, Julia Meese of Bolivar; brother, Dave (Nancy) Ledsome of Tuscarawas; grandchildren, Brandon Burdette and companion Chelsea Dryden, Cassandra Burdette and companion Travis Kepschull, Gage and Tenley Jaberg, Bryce and Paige Avon; great grandchildren, Amelia and Benson Burdette and nine nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. A service celebrating Dan's life will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 11:00 am in the Dennison First Church of God at 403 North Third St., with Pastor Jim Wallick officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Dan may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Dennison First Church of God, or to the Community Hospice Truman House.
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 19, 2019