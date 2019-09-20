|
|
Charles E. "Charlie" Jones
91, of New Philadelphia and formerly of Dover and Strasburg passed away on September 16, 2019 at Park Village Southside in New Philadelphia. Born on June 7, 1928 in Dover, he was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Jones. He graduated from New Philadelphia High School in 1946. He then entered the U.S. Army and served his country proudly as an Army Corporal in Okinawa. On July 4, 1981, he married Shirley Yusco and was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, his former wife, Geraldine, his brother, Jack and sisters, Aurelia Jones, Dorothy Miller and Pat Fazenbaker.
Charlie was a meat cutter by trade working at numerous locations, ending his career at IGA in New Philadelphia. He then discovered his passion for manicuring people's lawns. The word soon got around the excellent job he did at keeping lawns well groomed. He soon had more lawns than he knew what to do with but he never turned anyone away; working from sun up to sun down helping out anyone who would ask. He was not only known around town as Brian and Bill Klopfer's right hand handyman but also was known for being in costume for holidays. Dancing and singing for anyone who would come along. He enjoyed watching his son Charlie's "Big Time Sports Show" often critiquing Charlie after each show.
Charlie will be sadly missed by his sons, Charles "Mellow Tones" (Cindy) Jones of New Philadelphia, Donald "Ed" (Debby) Jones of Strasburg and daughter, Kathryn Kosier of Dover. His grandchildren, Kim (Brian) Jordan of Littleton, CO, Dr. Blake (Dr. Krystie) Jones of Whitefish Bay, WI, Luke (Kerri) Jones of New Philadelphia, Samantha (Mike) Nightengale of Berea, OH, Jerod (Tina) Feller of Bowerstown, OH and Adam Kosier of Cuyahoga Falls, OH as well as numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Per Charlie's request there will be no visitation. Pastor Jeff Mathews will officiate a private graveside service at a later date in the Dover Burial Park with the Strasburg American Legion conducting military honors. Those who may wish to express a fond memory of Charlie can sign the online guestbook by visiting the "obituaries" link on the funeral home website at www.tolandherzig.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory at Strasburg has been entrusted with his arrangements.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 20, 2019