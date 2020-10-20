Charles Edward Lebold



82, of Zoarville, Ohio passed away suddenly on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home. Charles was born on his family farm on Oct. 8, 1938. He was the son of the late Roy and Ruth Anne (Alleshouse) Lebold. Charles graduated from Mineral City High School with the class of 1956. Following graduation, he worked on the farm until his retirement. He was a lifelong member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Dover where he was an usher and was on the Altar Committee. He was also a member and a former president of the Tuscarawas County Farm Bureau and the Tuscarawas Valley Ruritans where he served as the secretary for many years. He loved visiting the Dover Dam and had a vested interest in learning all there was to know about trains. He spent his life on his family farm and enjoyed watching the eagles tend to their nest on his land.



He leaves behind his sister, Rachel (Vernon) Mutti of Stone Creek; two nephews, Kevin (Sheila) Mutti and Keith (Lori) Mutti all of Stone Creek; great-nieces and nephews, Christine, Clarissa (CJ), Clark, Leah, Noel, Noah, and Kylee; a great-nephew, Dean; and his special friend, Patti Schaar of Dover.



Friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Dunkle officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Laurens Cemetery. To sign an online guestbook for Charles, visit the obituary link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, 409 N. Wooster Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622.



