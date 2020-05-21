Charles Eugene "Chuckie" Markley, Jr.72, of Dennison, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at Sunnyslope Nursing Home in Bowerston, after a period of declining health. Born September 22, 1947 in Dennison, he was a son of Inez Joann (Roahrig) Markley of Columbus and the late Charles E. Markley. He was a lifelong area resident who had worked at the Cadiz Workshop for the Developmentally Disabled and was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.Chuckie is survived by his brothers, David (Sissy) Markley with whom he had resided, Ronald (Sharon) Markley and Robert Garabrandt; sisters, Philda (Dale) Carothers, Robin Shinn, and Betsy Huntszinger; and numerous nieces and nephews.In the interest of public health, no public service will be held at this time. A private, family service, officiated by Rev. Larry Malterer is planned. Chuckie will be interred beside his grandparents in Longview Cemetery at Bowerston. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made Crossroads Hospice.