|
|
Charles G. "Gib" Campbell
age 89, of New Philadelphia, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, in Community Hospice's Truman House, surrounded by his family. Born March 6, 1930, in Crestview, Tennessee, Gib was the son of the late Charles H. and Byran Griffin Campbell. He moved with his family at a young age to Tuscarawas County, later and graduating from New Philadelphia High School in 1949. Gib went on to serve honorably with the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his service time, he attended the University of Akron. Gib was employed for 44 years by the U.S. Ceramic Tile Company, East Sparta – he was the second longest-serving employee at the company. Gib was also a union officer during his working years. He was a member of the First Church of God and the K.T. Crossen Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, both at New Philadelphia. He also belonged to the AMVETS and the Army-Navy Garrison. Gib especially enjoyed fishing on the Tuscarawas River, Lake Erie and local ponds, as well as playing bingo.
He is survived by his children, Frank (Debbie) Campbell of Dover, Monika (Chuck) Flaherty of Houston, Texas, Peter (Bonnie) Campbell of Dover, and Sally Campbell of New Philadelphia; his step-children, Robert (Kelly) Barker, Thomas Barker and Michael Barker; Ila Buckohr's children and their families; his grandchildren, Jamey (Shanna) and Jeremy (Talia) Campbell, Joshua, Bret and Janelle McPeck, Tasha and Tana Campbell, Ashley(Jeromy) Burky, Chelsea (Lance) Verhovec, Brennan and Jordan Barker; his many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and his favorite friend, his cat, BooBoo. In addition to his parents, Gib was preceded in death by his wives, Marlene Lieser Campbell and Ila Buckohr Campbell; his granddaughter, Jillian Campbell; his step-son, Jerry Barker; and his sister, Gladys Brown.
A funeral service will be held Friday, August 23rd., at 11 a.m., in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover; Pastor David Wing will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens, Dover, where military rites will be conducted. Following the committal, there will be a lunch in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center on the Boulevard in Dover. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday, August 22nd., 6 – 8 p.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Gib, please visit the obituaries link on the funeral home's website. The family suggests that contributions in Gib's memory be made to the V.F.W., 441 Park Ave. N.W., or, Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., both addresses at New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 19, 2019