Charles Jackson, Jr.42, of Uhrichsville, passed away on November 8, 2020 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia. Born May 2, 1978 in Dennison, he was a son of Charles Jackson, Sr. and Lou (Shearer) Jackson of Uhrichsville. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Janet Jackson and Frank Shearer. Charlie was well known in the community, especially by local retailers. He loved to ride his bike and watch the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Indians. He worked at Stepping Stone and at Starlight in the past.In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his sister, Carlie (Roger) Robin, and niece, Monica Robin, of Uhrichsville; grandmother, Magratha Shearer Zimmerman; and many aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.In honoring Charlie's wishes, cremation is planned without public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Charles and Lou Jackson, 4101 Dutch Valley Rd. S.E., Uhrichsville, OH 44683.